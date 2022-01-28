Azerbaijan preparing action plan within "Peace for Culture" initiative - ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
Azerbaijan is developing an action plan within the "Peace for Culture" initiative, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture said in response to Trend’s request.
According to the ministry, the goal of the initiative is to ensure lasting peace for the revival and preservation of culture in the post-conflict and post-war periods.
Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said in 2021 that a five-year action plan will be prepared within the "Peace for Culture" initiative.
The minister also said that the action plan will cover a number of important points.
“This initiative will support us in ensuring peace and building a dialogue,” the minister added.
