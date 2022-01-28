Azerbaijan confirms 3,564 more COVID-19 cases, 1,004 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 3,564 new COVID-19 cases, 1,004 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 647,073 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 621,186 of them have recovered, and 8,683 people have died. Currently, 17,204 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,445 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,119,861 tests have been conducted so far.
