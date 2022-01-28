Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
Trend:
Some 30,887 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,503 citizens, the second one - 2,065 citizens and the booster dose – 26,319.
Totally, up until now, 11,936,475 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,225,069 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,738,970 people - the second dose while 1,972,436 people – the booster dose.
