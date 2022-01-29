Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Trampoline Championship made it possible to evaluate sports form and potential of gymnasts - head coach of Azerbaijani national team

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Trampoline Championship made it possible to see what form the gymnasts are in, head coach of the Azerbaijani trampoline team Vladimir Shulikin told Trend.

"After a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have resumed republican competitions. Many atlets did not compete during this period, but the main team showed a good result in the competition. This tournament allowed me to see what form the gymnasts are in, to assess their potential. There are promising young athletes, and I think in the future they can join the national team," said the head trampolining coach.

Vladimir Shulikin added that the 6th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Trampoline Championship were held according to the new rules in trampoline gymnastics.

He also noted that preparations for the upcoming Trampoline World Cup, which will be held on February 12-13 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, are going according to plan.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Seljan Magsudova, she will fight for reaching the final. I positively assess her performance at today's competitions, of course, there is something to work on," he said.

The head coach emphasized that in the future, Seljan Magsudova is planning to participate in the main start - the European Championship in Italy.

Totally, in the championship and competition, 34 athletes are participating in trampoline jumping and 20 gymnasts – in tumbling.

At the trampoline tournament in the individual program, athletes perform in the age categories "kids" (born in 2015), "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

In tumbling competitions, athletes compete in the following age categories: "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

With these competitions, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has opened the season of local tournaments after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events are being held upon special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, and in accordance with the rules of quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, as well as without spectators.