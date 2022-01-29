Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation awarded international sporting achievements prize
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has been awarded the "Zəfər" (Victory) International Sports Achievement Award for 2021 by the "Sportsman" magazine, Trend reports on Saturday citing the Federation website.
The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was awarded the prize in the nomination "Sports Federation of the Year".
The awards ceremony, which took place at the Fairmont Baku Hotel, announced the winners in various categories. The event was attended by sports officials, world and European champions, representatives of sports federations and clubs, as well as other representatives of the sports community.
