Azerbaijan makes report on mine clearance in liberated lands for Jan. 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) released a report on the results of work for January 2022 in the country's lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Trend reports referring to the agency's report.

Some 32 antipersonnel mines and 27 anti-tank mines, as well as 230 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadly, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from January 5 through January 31.

A 402.7-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the reporting period.