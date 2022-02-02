Panel discussions held in Baku within Youth Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Panel discussions were held in Azerbaijan, as part of the Youth Forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, Trend reports.

Chairman of "Return to Karabakh" Public Union Tural Ganjaliyev, Senior Consultant of the Department for Work with Non-Governmental Organizations, and Communications of the Presidential Administration Sultan Hajiyev, a veteran of Azerbaijan's Second Karabakh War Vasif Dilavarzade, and Secretary General of the Ice-Climbing Commission under the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation Israfil Ashurly took the floor during the discussions.

The speakers noted that the Azerbaijani army, headed by the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, proved its strength on the battlefield, and the youth of the country played a special role in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

It was also emphasized that intensive construction and restoration work is being carried out in the liberated territories.

Youth Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan every February 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the Youth Forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Youth Day and answered the questions of the forum participants.