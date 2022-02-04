New deputy health ministers appointed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) UPDATE

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 09:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Azerbaijani Deputy Ministers of Health Nigar Aliyeva, Elsever Aghayev, Rahim Aliyev, Viktor Gasimov were dismissed upon the corresponding order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated February 3, 2022, Trend reports referring to the Health Ministry.

Ilgar Gasimov, Nadir Zeynalov and Rasim Ismayilov were appointed deputy ministers of health upon other presidential orders.