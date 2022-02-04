Azerbaijan shares forecast for number of specialized social service centers to be established in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

According to the plan of the Social Service Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, five more specialized social service centers will be established in Baku in 2022, the ministry told Trend.

According to the agency, two of the centers will provide social rehabilitation services to children with disabilities.

“It is also scheduled to establish the Center for preventive work with families who have left children without supervision, and a reintegration Center to prevent the placement of children in institutions,” said the statement.

The provision of social rehabilitation services to victims of domestic violence in Azerbaijan is expanding every year. In 2021, the Center for assistance to vulnerable groups of the population was launched as part of a shelter and a social rehabilitation institution.

“In 2022, a Center to help victims of domestic violence will be set up in Baku as a pilot project,” the ministry stated.