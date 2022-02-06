Azerbaijani judoka wins silver medal at Grand Slam tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg) won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, Trend reports.

Mehdiyev lost to Murad Sanshiro in the decisive round and took second place.

Another representative of Azerbaijan Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) also competes in the final of the tournament.

Azerbaijan is represented by six judokas at the competitions, which will end today.

285 athletes from 52 countries take part in the tournament.