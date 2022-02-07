Azerbaijan discloses data on demined area in liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released a weekly report on the results of mine-clearing in the country's territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the agency told Trend.
According to the agency, 7 antipersonnel and 10 anti-tank mines, as well as 42 unexploded ordnances were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from February 1 through February 5.
Totally, a 51.3-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.
