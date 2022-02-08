'Dostluq' carpet to be demonstrated in Azerbaijan’s national pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani national carpet weaving art will be presented to visitors as part of the events that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerkhalcha OJSC will hold in Azerbaijan’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 18-20.

Dostluq carpet will be demonstrated in the national pavilion on February 18. This carpet was woven on the basis of traditional Azerbaijani carpets and modern design as a result of joint cooperation between the carpet weavers of Azerkhalcha OJSC and Honored Artist Rashad Alakbarov.

The work, including design, sample preparation, weaving process and processing, lasted seven months. Historical and modern monuments of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, elements of flora and fauna were woven on the carpet.

Also, master classes will be held in Azerbaijan’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 19-20 for those who want to learn the secrets of the ancient art of carpet weaving.