Azerbaijan reveals facts of misappropriating budgetary funds in Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Shamkir districts
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
Trend:
The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan has carried out monitoring activities in the Executive Powers (EP) of Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Shamkir districts and their subordinate structures, the ministry told Trend.
According to the ministry, the following facts have been identified: overstatement of construction and repairs of administrative buildings, roads in these districts, shortage of funds despite their transfer by budgetary organizations, and misappropriation of an allocated sum for the purchase of heating fuel for buildings.
