Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12
Trend:
Some 43,692 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,069 citizens, the second dose into 1,788 citizens while the third dose - into 38,835 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 12,434,328 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,264,564 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,762,493 people - the second dose, 2,407,271 people - the third dose.
