Athlete of Belarus ranks first at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Athlete of Belarus Ivan Litvinovich ranked first scoring 61.850 points at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku city in the individual program among men, Trend reports.

Another athlete of Belarus Andrei Builou (60.800 points) ranked second while athlete of Kazakhstan Danil Mussabayev (58.890 points) ranked third.

The competitions are being held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Azerbaijan is represented by member of the national team Seljan Mahsudova, who won a silver medal in the individual program among women.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.