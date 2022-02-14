Announcement of ICCR scholarships slots under General Scholarship Scheme for 2022-23

The Embassy of India, Baku is pleased to announce that Indian Council of Cultural Affairs (ICCR)’s scholarship slots under a revised General/ Scholarship Scheme (A 1201) at Indian Universities/ institutes for the academic year 2022-23. The offer is exclusive for students from Azerbaijan. The Opening date of ICCR A2A Portal for admissions is Feb 10, 2022. The Last date of application to be submitted by students is 30-April-2022.

The interested persons may go through the following guidelines before applying:



1. Applicants have the option to apply to 05 Universities / institutes in the order of their preference of study. The admission, as far as possible, shall be given as per applicant's preference. However, there may be a scenario when students do not get admission in their preferred Universities/ institutes due to limited number of seats on offer. Students should therefore be prepared to receive admission from any of their five preferences.



2. For AY 2022-23, a 500-word essay in English has been introduced to ascertain English proficiency. Besides, students can also submit their TOFEL / IELTS etc. Standardized Test scores, if available. ICCR is also requesting Universities/ institutes to conduct interview of the applicants online, if so required. Rejected candidates will be intimated by Universities.



3. Interested students are advised to visit respective University /institute website regularly courses offered, eligibility criteria and general information about the University/ institute before applying for admission. The students should ensure that they are eligible for the course and meet the eligibility criteria and should submit relevant documentation as required by the Universities, in addition to the basic certificates mentioned in the application form. They would be also advised to refer to the University's Handbook / University Grants Commission's website etc.



4. It may be noted that for BE / B. Tech courses, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCB) are compulsory in 11 and 12 Grades and it is a mandatory requirement for Engineering courses. Mark sheets for each i.e., level 10 and 10—2 equivalent level of school should be uploaded along with the transcripts in English. The application will not be considered without English translation of documents if the original documents are not in English. It may also be noted that in complete application can be summarily rejected by Universities. Students should be advised to thoroughly check their applications and attach requisite documents before submission of the application.



5. Applicants should be 18 year’s age at the time of admission in Indian Universities/ Institutes and not more than 30 years of age.



6. For the Academic year 2022-23, admissions in medical/ Paramedical (Nursing/ Physiotherapy/ anesthesia etc.)/ Fashion/ law courses/ integrated courses such as B.A., LL.B. (5Years)/BSc & MSc (5Years) etc. are not admissible.



7. Please note that for Science courses, the expenditure on laboratory chemicals and other related incidental charges will be borne by the scholars themselves.



8. It is compulsory for all ICCR scholarship students to procure Medical Insurance policy with minimum sum assured for Indian Rupees Five Lakhs per annum. Applicants must have medical insurance coverage on their own, either before travel or immediately after reaching India, whichever is convenient. Students can purchase medical insurance from any of the insurance companies of their choice. However to facilitate students, A7d Costa/ has two insurance companies for referral purpose. ICCR has uploaded the revised norms on its A2A Portal regarding change in medical insurance policy regarding ICCR scholarship for upcoming academic year 2022-23.



9. In order to ensure security of the foreign students, ICCR advises students to stay in the campus hostel, if available. However, students are allowed to stay in private accommodation if the concerned institute does not insist on staying in their hostel.

10. Interested students from Azerbaijan may visit the ICCR’s A2A (Admission to Alumni) scholarship portal. The Online Applications may please be submitted through A2A Portal and the procedures and norms governing these scholarships are given on the www.a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in.