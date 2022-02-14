Announcement of ICCR scholarships slots under General Scholarship Scheme for 2022-23

Society 14 February 2022 15:45 (UTC+04:00)
Announcement of ICCR scholarships slots under General Scholarship Scheme for 2022-23

The Embassy of India, Baku is pleased to announce that Indian Council of Cultural Affairs (ICCR)’s scholarship slots under a revised General/ Scholarship Scheme (A 1201) at Indian Universities/ institutes for the academic year 2022-23. The offer is exclusive for students from Azerbaijan. The Opening date of ICCR A2A Portal for admissions is Feb 10, 2022. The Last date of application to be submitted by students is 30-April-2022.

The interested persons may go through the following guidelines before applying:

1. Applicants have the option to apply to 05 Universities / institutes in the order of their preference of study. The admission, as far as possible, shall be given as per applicant's preference. However, there may be a scenario when students do not get admission in their preferred Universities/ institutes due to limited number of seats on offer. Students should therefore be prepared to receive admission from any of their five preferences.

2. For AY 2022-23, a 500-word essay in English has been introduced to ascertain English proficiency. Besides, students can also submit their TOFEL / IELTS etc. Standardized Test scores, if available. ICCR is also requesting Universities/ institutes to conduct interview of the applicants online, if so required. Rejected candidates will be intimated by Universities.

3. Interested students are advised to visit respective University /institute website regularly courses offered, eligibility criteria and general information about the University/ institute before applying for admission. The students should ensure that they are eligible for the course and meet the eligibility criteria and should submit relevant documentation as required by the Universities, in addition to the basic certificates mentioned in the application form. They would be also advised to refer to the University's Handbook / University Grants Commission's website etc.

4. It may be noted that for BE / B. Tech courses, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCB) are compulsory in 11 and 12 Grades and it is a mandatory requirement for Engineering courses. Mark sheets for each i.e., level 10 and 10—2 equivalent level of school should be uploaded along with the transcripts in English. The application will not be considered without English translation of documents if the original documents are not in English. It may also be noted that in complete application can be summarily rejected by Universities. Students should be advised to thoroughly check their applications and attach requisite documents before submission of the application.

5. Applicants should be 18 year’s age at the time of admission in Indian Universities/ Institutes and not more than 30 years of age.

6. For the Academic year 2022-23, admissions in medical/ Paramedical (Nursing/ Physiotherapy/ anesthesia etc.)/ Fashion/ law courses/ integrated courses such as B.A., LL.B. (5Years)/BSc & MSc (5Years) etc. are not admissible.

7. Please note that for Science courses, the expenditure on laboratory chemicals and other related incidental charges will be borne by the scholars themselves.

8. It is compulsory for all ICCR scholarship students to procure Medical Insurance policy with minimum sum assured for Indian Rupees Five Lakhs per annum. Applicants must have medical insurance coverage on their own, either before travel or immediately after reaching India, whichever is convenient. Students can purchase medical insurance from any of the insurance companies of their choice. However to facilitate students, A7d Costa/ has two insurance companies for referral purpose. ICCR has uploaded the revised norms on its A2A Portal regarding change in medical insurance policy regarding ICCR scholarship for upcoming academic year 2022-23.

9. In order to ensure security of the foreign students, ICCR advises students to stay in the campus hostel, if available. However, students are allowed to stay in private accommodation if the concerned institute does not insist on staying in their hostel.

10. Interested students from Azerbaijan may visit the ICCR’s A2A (Admission to Alumni) scholarship portal. The Online Applications may please be submitted through A2A Portal and the procedures and norms governing these scholarships are given on the www.a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran's export to neighboring, Asian countries increases
Iran's export to neighboring, Asian countries increases
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 14
Iran increases subsidies in budget plan
Iran increases subsidies in budget plan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan continues to render engineering support services in Karabakh region Society 15:56
Kazakhstan to build new power plants in southern regions Oil&Gas 15:55
Tesla sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January US 15:53
Azerbaijan ready to render assistance to Georgia if necessary - FM Politics 15:47
Uzbek PAHTAMASH aims to build new plants in Azerbaijan, sign deals with local companies (Interview) Economy 15:46
Announcement of ICCR scholarships slots under General Scholarship Scheme for 2022-23 Society 15:45
Georgia eyes to launch new support program for employment - PM Georgia 15:37
Russia reports over 180,400 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:33
Kyrgyz-US business forum planned to be held this year Kyrgyzstan 15:31
Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs talk over phone Politics 15:18
One of Russian online retailers starts operating in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:13
Alstom ready to work on transport projects with Azerbaijan in Karabakh (Exclusive) Economy 15:05
Azerbaijan reports GDP growth for January 2022 Economy 14:47
Iran's export to neighboring, Asian countries increases Business 14:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 14 Society 14:45
Iran increases subsidies in budget plan Business 14:45
Galt & Taggart shares update on Georgia’s economic growth, international reserves Georgia 14:35
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange reveals trade data for past week Business 14:29
EU, World Bank to sign grant agreement in Azerbaijan Economy 14:24
French Alstom considering to create service centers in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Transport 13:58
Studies show safety of AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light vaccine combination - RDIF Society 13:56
EU to require very significant acceleration of electrification rate Oil&Gas 13:55
Turkmen Khazar consortium announces tender to purchase spare parts for pumps Tenders 13:44
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of loans issued for agricultural sector Finance 13:41
Trans Adriatic Pipeline contributed to investment growth in Albania Oil&Gas 13:34
Turkmen Ministry prolongs tender for plant construction Tenders 13:29
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks soars Finance 13:26
Uzbek Central Bank reveals measures taken to keep stable inflation rate Uzbekistan 13:17
Azerbaijan to grow corn for popcorn production in Aghjabadi district Politics 13:17
Turkmenistan aims to promote new international relations philosophy Business 13:16
Four factors pushing oil prices high Oil&Gas 13:14
Kazakhstan unveils its main foreign trade indicators for 2021 Business 13:02
Loading /unloading of cargo in Iran’s Amirabad port down Transport 13:01
Georgia to launch new support program for construction sector Georgia 13:01
CIS ready to send observers to Turkmenistan's presidential election Business 12:54
Central Bank of Uzbekistan forecasts GDP growth Uzbekistan 12:54
Russian watchdog develops technology that can detect COVID at earliest stage Russia 12:51
Iran, Azerbaijan to start preparations for construction of railway terminal near border of two countries Transport 12:50
Kazakhstan talks lack of electricity in unified power system during peak hours Oil&Gas 12:47
Azerbaijan's local payment system aims to have own bank cards, provide lending service Economy 12:45
Azerbaijan develops action plan to prevent using of geographical maps with distorted toponyms Society 12:34
Azerbaijan to support UNESCO’s education project in response to COVID-19 Society 12:32
Azerbaijan develops cybersecurity strategy – deputy minister ICT 12:28
Nuclear energy to be most promising solution for electricity shortage in Kazakhstan - minister Oil&Gas 12:20
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 12:18
President Ilham Aliyev calls on Azerbaijani businessmen to invest in liberated territories Politics 11:59
Kazakhstan greatly increases trade turnover with EAEU member states Business 11:58
UAE bank Mashreq to use Israeli financial crime detection tool Arab World 11:53
Turkmenistan approves investment program for 2022 Construction 11:49
Georgia shares data on trade turnover for January 2022 Georgia 11:47
Multidimensional approach key for India to achieve $1 trillion exports by 2030, says CII Other News 11:46
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Feb.20 Oil&Gas 11:40
Agriculture production rising in Kazakhstan Business 11:35
Uzbekistan to further develop building materials sector in Bukhara region Uzbekistan 11:25
Azerbaijani minister reveals non-oil export growth rates for 2021 Economy 11:25
Tighter fuel standards to increase penetration of electric vehicles Oil&Gas 11:24
Turkmenistan increases volume of loans issued to private sector Finance 11:22
Gasoline prices to consolidate below 2022 levels over next 4 years Oil&Gas 11:16
Ministry discloses number of ships received by Turkish ports in Jan. 2022 Turkey 11:13
Turkey reports number of cars handled via local ports in January 2022 Turkey 11:13
Isro successfully launches Earth Observation Satellite, two other co-passengers on PSLV-C52 Other News 11:09
Baiterek National Management Holding increases financing for Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector Business 11:08
Iran unveils volume of electricity generated by renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 11:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 14 Finance 11:03
Clariant delays 2021 results on accounting probe Europe 10:59
Veyseloglu Group of Companies Announces İts Monthly Retail Price İndex Economy 10:58
India’s blueprint to be a $40 trn powerhouse by 2047 will be ready this week Other News 10:55
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10:51
There must be peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 10:44
India, Sri Lanka conclude 9th Army to Army Staff Talks in Pune Other News 10:37
Georgia's Agency for State Property talks finished projects, 2022 plans Georgia 10:26
1,125,127 people fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:21
Uzbekistan increasing amount of built power lines countrywide Uzbekistan 10:20
Turkmenistan ends 2021 with highest gas production in 30 years Oil&Gas 10:19
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 14 Oil&Gas 10:13
New residential complex in Aghdam to be built in nearly 1,5-2 years - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:11
Iran discloses number of ships carrying essential goods to country's ports Transport 10:10
From March, reconstruction and repair work will begin in Aghdam Juma Mosque - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:07
There are already five residents in Aghdam Industrial Park and they are starting to work - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 09:57
Oil prices climb more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears Oil&Gas 09:53
TAP presents proposals for expanding capacity Oil&Gas 09:53
Iran shares data on water reserves of country’s dams Oil&Gas 09:53
Turkey's soft financial policy may fix inflation rate at high level - Fitch Ratings Turkey 09:52
Iranian currency rates for February 14 Finance 09:43
Georgia's imports of fuel and lubricants from Kazakhstan plummet Georgia 09:42
Presidential election campaign starts in Turkmenistan Business 09:41
Uzbekistan shares data on exports of processed fruit and vegetables for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 09:34
Kazakhstan's oil company opens tender to buy filters Tenders 09:34
Kazakhstan ranks among top wheat exporters to Georgia Georgia 09:28
Turkey reveals cargo, passenger traffic at new Istanbul airport for January 2022 Turkey 09:21
Iran’s PMO sees increase in port operations at Noshahr Port Transport 09:21
Iran shares data on its trade turnover with Oman Business 09:20
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector for past week Transport 09:15
Turkmen branch of Russia's Tatneft opens tender on truck crane services Tenders 09:06
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran's Anzali port down Transport 09:02
Law on ratification of Shusha Declaration comes into force in Turkey Turkey 09:00
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.03 mln: Africa CDC Other News 08:26
More governments starting to take position of moving away from coal - Head of NGO Forum on ADB (Interview) (VIDEO) Economy 08:00
All news