Azerbaijani State Border Service detains people suspected of drug trafficking (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

Two people suspected of drug trafficking were detained on the Azerbaijani border, the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend.

“A Mercedes-Benz car (99-FR-932) with two people in it approached the frontier post of the Horadiz border detachment near Imamverdili village of Beylagan district on February 12 at about 21:00 (GMT+4),” the message said. “The border guards noticed that one of the passengers got out of the car and took two black sports bags hidden in the bushes.”

“The individuals who did not obey the order to stop were detained while trying to leave the territory,” the message said. “It was revealed that the detainees were a 27-year-old resident of Barda district Khayal Ashrafli and a 24-year-old resident of Tartar district Nijat Nasirzade.”

According to the message, 11 kilograms of 340 grams of narcotic drugs were found and seized while inspecting the bags. Three grams of heroin were found in Nasirzade’s jacket pocket. The corresponding operational and investigative measures are being taken.