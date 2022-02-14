Head of Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences resigns from his duties (UPDATE)

(Details added: first version was released at 18:06)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14

Trend:

The Head of the National Academy of Sciences Ramiz Mehdiyev has resigned from his duties, Trend reports.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The information was confirmed to Trend by the director of the Institute of Mathematics and Mechanics, Corresponding Member of ANAS Misir Mardanov.