Former ANAS president's relative arrested following Azerbaijani court's decision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Head of the Secretariat of the President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Eldar Amirov, who is a relative of Ramiz Mehdiyev [former president of ANAS], has been arrested for 30 days, Trend reports.

Amirov was detained by officers of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime of the Interior Ministry. By Narimanov District Court's decision, he was sentenced to 30 days of arrest.

Amirov received numerous complaints alleging that he got people a job for money.

It cannot be ruled out that other illegal actions of Amirov may also be revealed.