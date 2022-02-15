Azerbaijan discusses issues of preparing employment strategy in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan approved the work plan of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs for 2022, Trend reports referring to the statement made at a meeting of the board of the State Committee.

The reports of the central office of the committee, departments and subordinate organizations as of 2021 were discussed at the board meeting.

Moreover, the reports on consideration of applications to the State Committee, the implementation of personnel policy in accordance with the law "On Public Service", etc. were heard.

The corresponding decisions on the issues brought up for discussion were made.

Thus, the issues of preparing an employment strategy in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation and implementing the process of repatriation of internally displaced people were discussed.