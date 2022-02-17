Position of chief of Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units' staff abolished
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17
By Samir Ali – Trend:
The position of the head of the office of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) public legal entity has been abolished by decree of the Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) Zaur Aliyev, TABIB told Trend.
According to the order, structural changes have been made in TABIB.
Gunduz Abdulov, who served as the chief of TABIB staff, was not appointed to another position in the association.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
ICRC Azerbaijan takes number of biological samples from family members of persons went missing in First Karabakh War
President Ilham Aliyev clearly outlines formula for Armenia’s way out of economic crisis – head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport makes statement over protest of truck drivers
Azerbaijan completing integration of requirements of Quality Charter for Int’l Road Haulage Operations into domestic legislation (Interview)