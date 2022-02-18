Tickets for postponed 2020 Formula 1 events in Azerbaijan considered valid for 2022 races
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Purchased tickets for the 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are considered valid for attending races at the 2022 Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operations Company told Trend.
The company noted that the format of the 2022 competition did not include a concert program in order to ensure the safety of spectators against the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic.
"However, various entertainment programs for guests are also scheduled to be organized this year," said the statement.
