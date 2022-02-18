Two persons injured from mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
Trend:
Two persons received injuries of varying severity as a result of a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).
According to the agency, the accident took place on February 18 in the territory where mine clearance operations haven’t been carried out.
The injured Alishan Safarov (born in 1963) and Faig Safarov (born in 1965) who are employees of the Road Maintenance Department No. 42 were immediately hospitalized.
The relevant authorities are investigating the fact.
