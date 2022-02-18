Сourt rules against truck drivers who blocked roads in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
Trend:
The truck drivers, who closed down the Heydar Aliyev Avenue in Azerbaijan's Baku with their trucks the day before, were arrested, Trend reports.
The trial on the case of Fahraddin Malikov and Miralam Mammadov has been held in the Narimanov District Court of Baku.
By the court's decision, both of the defendants have been sentenced to 30 days of arrest under Articles 535 (disobedience to a lawful order by a police officer) and 510 (minor hooliganism) of the Code on administrative violations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
