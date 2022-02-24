Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF carries out international raising awareness campaign for recognition of Khojaly tragedy

Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF (ICYF-ERC) continues to support the international initiative "Khojaly: RecognizeToReconcile", which calls on the Prime Minister of Armenia to recognize the Khojaly tragedy, and invites everyone to join the initiative.

To support the initiative it is required: the first - find the social media accounts of the Armenian Prime Minister @NikolPashinyan and the Ombudsman @atatoyan, the second - write #Khojaly #RecognizeToReconcile under the comment section or post those hashtags on your social media accounts and tag the aforementioned people (Prime Minister and Ombudsman).

The main objective of this initiative is to invite people from different countries on social networks to call on the Armenian Prime Minister to recognize the Khojaly genocide, one of the crimes of the former Armenian government, and thus, to contribute to peace between the two countries.

Thus, at the international event "Peace and Justice" in Vienna, Austria on February 23, the chairman of the Hungary based "Budapest International Center for the Prevention of Genocide and Genocide" Georgi Tatar and the deputy director of the Bosnian "Srebrenica Memorial Center" Amra Begic noted that the recognition of the Khojaly genocide by the current government - which had no direct participation in the tragedy, could be one of the greatest contributions to peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and their position was supported by the representatives of the international think tanks and experts.

To make the initiative’s outreach more global and raise awareness of more people, on the same day, ICYF-ERC has launched international public support for the “Khojaly: Recognize To Reconcile” initiative.

Hundreds of people have already joined the campaign and called on the Armenian leadership to recognize the Khojaly tragedy. ICYF-ERC noted that this initiative is yet another step within the “Justice for Khojaly!” campaign on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly and will inform the international community on the real perpetrators and aggressors, even if Armenia fails to recognize it.