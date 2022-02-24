Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

The special quarantine regime imposed to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan has been extended until May 1, 2022, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to agency, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed an order in this regard.

According to the decree, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and its possible consequences in Azerbaijan, a special quarantine regime has been extended until 06:00, May 1, 2022.

The period was to expire on March 1, 2022.