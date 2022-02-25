Several officials detained during operation in Absheron - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
Four officials were detained during the operation in Absheron, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.
According to the message, a criminal case was initiated upon the corresponding articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code following the operational and search measures carried out in connection with the illegal actions of officials of the Absheron Territorial Department # 4 of the State Real Estate Registry Service under the Ministry of Economy.
Will be updated
