Procession held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam to commemorate 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
A procession, attended by representatives of law enforcement agencies, military personnel, as well as Khojaly residents, has been held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.
During the first Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.
As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.
