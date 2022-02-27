Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

Some 25,208 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1,552 citizens, the second one to 1,372 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 20,744 citizens. Some 1,540 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 12,982,355 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,298,628 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,784,850 people - the second dose, 2,694,562 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 204,315 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.