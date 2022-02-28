Azerbaijan discloses priority specialties within state program for education at prestigious foreign universities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The priority specialties have been disclosed in Azerbaijan as part of the State Program for the Education of Youth at Prestigious Universities of Foreign Countries for 2022-2026, Trend reports.

Among them are:

- information technologies;

- mechanical engineering;

- statistics and data analysis;

- fundamental and applied sciences;

- healthcare;

- education;

- environment;

- aviation and space;

- public administration;

- transport and logistics;

- power engineering;

- economy;

- finance;

- architecture and design;

- agriculture.