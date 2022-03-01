Another group of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine returned to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

On March 1, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) evacuated 176 Azerbaijani citizens, who had moved to neighboring countries due to the situation in Ukraine, to Baku on a charter flight, Trend reports.

A plane flying from Romania landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The first of the planned charter flights from Romania has already been completed. The Turkish company Tailwind delivered 168 people to Azerbaijan.