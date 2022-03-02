Baku hosts the 28th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

National Gymnastics Arena will host the World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship for the first time in Baku, on 10-13 March, Trend reported.

Participation of 190 gymnasts from 21 countries of the world in the competition is expected.

Gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups will demonstrate balanced, tempo and combined exercises at the competition, which will be held over four days.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev as part of the men's pair, winners of international tournaments Sabir Agayev and Mehriban Salamova, also silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli.

World Cup in acrobatic gymnastics was first held in our country in 2018.