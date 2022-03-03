Azerbaijani athletes rank third at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, performing as part of a mixed pair, demonstrated the tempo exercises as part of the first day of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani gymnasts scoring 27,000 hold the third intermediate place. The athletes will perform the balance exercises on March 4.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.