Azerbaijani athletes rank third at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
Azerbaijani athletes Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, performing as part of a mixed pair, demonstrated the tempo exercises as part of the first day of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani gymnasts scoring 27,000 hold the third intermediate place. The athletes will perform the balance exercises on March 4.
The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.
The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani athletes training hard for 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions – AGF
Protection of historical structure of Icherisheher under my personal control - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani athletes rank third at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani athletes demonstrate balance exercises at FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Shahin Seyidzade on his appointment as Chairman of Board of Icharishahar State Historical and Architectural Reserve (PHOTO)
FIG EC Member thanks Azerbaijani gov't for hosting 12th World Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics
Organization of 12th World Age Group Competitions in Azerbaijan for first time - gratifying, says Deputy Youth Minister
It is time Russia, Ukraine accept invitation of President Ilham Aliyev to come to Baku for peace process - former head of ISESCO (VIDEO)
Shusha enters era of renaissance, reconstruction after 30 years of Armenian occupation - Assistant of Azerbaijani President (VIDEO)