201 more Azerbaijani citizens brought home from Ukraine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

Today, another 201 Azerbaijani citizens, including 18 young children, returned to their homeland on another AZAL evacuation flight from the Romanian airport of Iasi, Trend reports citing the press service of AZAL.

"On behalf of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AZAL carries out daily evacuation flights to evacuate compatriots. Evacuation flights are free for Azerbaijani citizens. Citizens of our country who left Ukraine can apply to the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad to return to their homeland."