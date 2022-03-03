201 more Azerbaijani citizens brought home from Ukraine (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
Trend:
Today, another 201 Azerbaijani citizens, including 18 young children, returned to their homeland on another AZAL evacuation flight from the Romanian airport of Iasi, Trend reports citing the press service of AZAL.
"On behalf of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AZAL carries out daily evacuation flights to evacuate compatriots. Evacuation flights are free for Azerbaijani citizens. Citizens of our country who left Ukraine can apply to the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad to return to their homeland."
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Women's group representing Azerbaijan performs at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Excellent athletic training, beauty of elements - best moments of first day of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani athletes presents balance exercises in World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics
Kazakh gymnasts pleased to perform at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Azerbaijani athletes training hard for 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions – AGF
There was time when ugly and awkward buildings were constructed throughout Baku - President Ilham Aliyev