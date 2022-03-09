Azerbaijan talks people fined for not wearing face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan fined 497,000 people for violating the requirement to use face masks in 2021, Trend reports citing the 2021 report of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In general, 747,200 people were fined, and 1,286 people were arrested for a breach of the special quarantine requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic (from March 14, 2020 to January 1, 2022).