Azerbaijan reveals number of volunteers to participate in clinical trials of Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Some 300 volunteers aged 18 to 65 who don't have acute diseases and have not recently been infected with COVID-19 will be pre-selected to participate in the Phase III clinical trials of Turkey's Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of Baku Health Center Asiman Hasanov said in an interview with Trend.

According to him, Azerbaijan is taking effective measures in the fight against coronavirus, and four types of COVID-19 vaccines out of nine existing have been imported to Azerbaijan.

"Some 1,200 doses of the Turkovac vaccine have been delivered to the country for clinical trials, not for general vaccination," Hasanov said.