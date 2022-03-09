Azerbaijan confirms 126 more COVID-19 cases, 882 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 126 new COVID-19 cases, 882 patients have recovered, and 11 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 789,883 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 777,396 of them have recovered, and 9,558 people have died. Currently, 2,929 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,942 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,611,402 tests have been conducted so far.