Azerbaijan sends 20 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian city

The Ukrainian Dnieper city received 20 tons of humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan, the mayor of the city Boris Filatov said, Trend reports citing Ukrainian media.

Filatov also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani Ambassador Elmira Akhundova and the people of Azerbaijan, noting that Dnieper, as a city where a large Azerbaijani community lives, will always remember this support.

"We are sincerely grateful to the embassy and the people of Azerbaijan for this assistance," Chairman of the Charitable Foundation "Country Defense Fund" Natalia Kostyuchenko said.