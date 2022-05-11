Azerbaijan proposes amendments to Law 'On Electricity Power'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijan has proposed amendments to the Law 'On Electricity Power', Trend reports.

The amendments sought to determine cases when the power supply company can stop providing heat.

According to the proposed changes, the supply of heat energy can be suspended in the following cases:

- in case there is a corresponding written request from the consumer (indicating the reason and term for thermal energy cut-off);

- if the consumer fails to pay for the used heat energy in full within a month after receiving a heating bill;

- in the absence of an appropriate contract with a power supply company;

- in the event of detecting the installation of additional parts to heating devices, as well as improper use of heat carriers in heating systems (water discharge from heating devices);

- in case of corrective, preventive maintenance work and emergency operations, including the prevention of fire or gas leakage;

- in accordance with the court’s decision;

- in the event of a special operation against religious extremism, based on the instructions of the body conducting the operation.

The amendments will be discussed during the first reading of the parliamentary session on May 13.