Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency send letter to Reporters Without Borders (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency sent a letter to Reporters Without Borders organization (RSF) to comment on the World Press Freedom Index 2022 released by RSF, Trend reports via the agency.

According to the letter, freedom of the media and speech, being one of the most important components of a democratic society, is fully ensured in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan and its international obligations, and media development is a priority direction of the state activity.

In the letter, the agency reminded its establishment on the basis of the Azerbaijani president’s relevant decree, and noted the deepening of reforms in the sphere of media development, the implementation of large projects with the participation of the private sector in cooperation with the media, and the strengthening of the economic independence of media entities.

Besides, the agency expressed regret that these positive initiatives aren’t taken into account when compiling the corresponding international ratings.

The letter emphasized that the website of the Reporters Without Borders organization 2021 published distorted information about journalists who died during the implementation of their duty obligations as a result of an explosion of mines planted by Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, and didn’t disclose the real cause and essence of the tragedy, creating prerequisites for using this information against Azerbaijan, which led to the formation of unreasonable approaches.

The opinions expressed by the Head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Desk Jeanne Cavelier, in an interview to Voice of America in connection with the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, including the arguments put forward to justify the new rating of Azerbaijan, are inconsistent and don’t reflect the objective reality in the field of media freedom in our country, the letter said.

In the letter the agency again clarified the relevant articles of the law "On Media", emphasizing that nobody was arrested for journalistic activities in Azerbaijan.

"We believe that reference to several sources, including our sources, will increase the objectivity and exactness of the information and reports of Reporters Without Borders," the agency said.

The letter stressed that the Azerbaijani Media Development Agency is ready for dialogue with the Reporters Without Borders organization, as well as with other international organizations working in the field of media.