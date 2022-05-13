Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Some 3,180 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 338 citizens, the second dose to 268, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,322 citizens. Some 252 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,681,428 vaccine doses were administered, 5,343,196 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,843,421 people - the second dose, 3,252,206 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 242,605 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.