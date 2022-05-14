Turkey does not rule out opening direct flights from Rize-Artvin Airport to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Turkish government does not exclude the opening of direct flights from the Rize-Artvin airport to Baku, the government told Trend on Saturday.

It was noted that for this purpose, negotiations can be held between the relevant bodies of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"The opening of the new Rize-Artvin airport is important for the Turkish economy, as it will strengthen its role in international cargo transportation, which is also in the interests of fraternal Azerbaijan," the Turkish government said.

Recall that on May 14 President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the inauguration of the Rize-Artvin Airport in Turkiye.

Rize-Artvin Airport, the foundation stone of which was laid on April 3, 2017 with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is the second in Turkey after Ordu-Giresun and the fifth airport in the world built on a land drained from the sea.

The new airport, capable of receiving large modern-type aircraft, fully meets modern standards. The length of the runway of the new airport, built parallel to the sea, is 3045 meters.