Preparations for 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix continue in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Preparations for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will be held in Baku, continue, Trend reports citing Baku City Circuit.

In connection with the installation work on May 16, from 23:00, narrowed section of road at the intersections of Uzeyir Hajibeyov St. from the Pushkin St. and Azadlig avenue.

In the middle part of the road from the intersection of Neftchilar Ave. from the Rasul Rza St. to the intersection with the Aziz Aliyev St., small drilling works will be carried out.

The work will last ten days. Traffic will not be restricted.