Baku Higher Oil School hosts poetry evening with People's Poet Ramiz Rovshan (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted a poetry evening with People's Poet Ramiz Rovshan. The event began with the demonstration of video materials dedicated to the master of poetry.

Expressing satisfaction with the meeting with the much-loved poet at the university, Rector Elmar Gasimov stressed that this meeting was a historic day.

“During the pandemic, we held an online meeting of students with People's Poet Ramiz Rovshan. Today, we are happy to see our esteemed poet at Baku Higher Oil School. Our students will never forget this day. Our students have both intellect and heart. People like Ramiz Rovshan are intellectuals who bring light to people. Everyone loves him, regardless of his age. This does not happen to every poet. Ramiz Rovshan's poems are eternal,” the rector said.

Speaking at the evening, Ramiz Rovshan said that he attaches great importance to meetings with students and is proud of his love for the creative activities of BHOS.

“Elmar Gasimov created an atmosphere of love for poetry here. The love of BHOS students for poetry has brought me here again. It is usually said that people engaged in the exact and technical sciences are far from art. On the contrary, these people have a strong creative spirit. If you have a love for poetry and art, I recommend you to develop it. Professionalism and talent go hand in hand. Talent is a gift from God, and professionalism is the ability to manifest this gift,” the poet said.

Presenting the recently published books "Old Fears" and "The Key to Love", Ramiz Rovshan gave information about the poems and translations contained in them. Speaking about his childhood passion for poetry and books, the national poet shared his memories and read his favorite poems.

BHOS students also read poems by Ramiz Rovshan. Then the national poet answered the students' questions. The meeting continued with heart-to-heart conversations about poetry.