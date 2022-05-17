Azerbaijan confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan has detected seven new COVID-19 cases, four patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,680 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,921 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 50 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,110 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,858,298 tests have been conducted so far.