CityNet offers up to 20% discount

From now on, CityNet subscribers will receive a discount both themselves and their friends who are invited to join the services of an Internet provider. Under this new campaign, the annual discount will be 10% if the subscriber invites 1 friend to CityNet services. If the number of invited friends is 2, the yearly discount will constitute 20%.

Also, as part of the campaign, each new invited subscriber to CityNet will receive a 10% annual discount. It should be noted that newly joined CityNet subscribers are also provided with a TV Box and Wi-Fi router free of charge during the subscription period.

To take advantage of the campaign, the subscriber just needs to follow the link and fill in the information about himself/herself and the invited friend. One subscriber can invite up to 2 individuals to join CityNet services. The campaign covers selected tariffs and will be valid for a limited period.

CityNet provides high-speed fixed internet and digital TV (more than 240 TV channels, including 40 HD channels) services in Baku, Sumgayit and Khirdalan cities. Installation service is provided within 24 hours. Subscribers can also check the availability of the service at their address on the company's website. Please feel free to dial * 1177 and (012) 5377777 for further information about the terms of connection, new and existing tariffs, campaigns, as well as technical support. To join the services offered by CityNet, you may contact the call center and place your order. For more information, please visit www.citynet.az.