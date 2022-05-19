Citizens of more countries allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Citizens of some more countries will be allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air, following the corresponding resolution signed by the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

Given the requirements of Clauses 2.5-1.1 and 2.5-1.3 of the mentioned resolution, citizens of the following countries, citizens of other countries permanently residing there, and stateless persons will be permitted to enter and exit Azerbaijan from May 20, 2022:

- Bulgaria;

- Butane;

- South Africa;

- Guatemala;

- Laos;

- Lebanon;

- Mauritius;

- Egypt;

- Myanmar;

- Nepal;

- Paraguay;

- North Macedonia;

- Sri Lanka;

- Vietnam.