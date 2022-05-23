Some participants of second Karabakh war want to benefit by establishing NGOs - senior official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Some participants of the 44-day second Karabakh war would like to benefit by establishing non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Work with NGOs and Communications Vusal Guliyev said at public hearings on promoting just, peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development' on May 23, Trend reports.

According to him, the number of representatives of martyr families and war participants wishing to set up the NGO, has been steadily growing after the second Karabakh war.

"As many as 200 people have applied to register their NGOs up until now. I find it necessary to proceed with the registration process only after a thorough investigation, since most of them are engaged in racketeering activity even without registration," Guliyev added.