BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Following the results of election held in the administrative building of the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Balakishi Gasimov was re-elected as director general of Azerbaijan's Public TV and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV), Trend reports via ITV.

According to the statement, all nine participants of the secret ballot have voted for Balakishi Gasimov.

Meanwhile, there were eight nominees for the ITV director general post.