Turkey to contribute to development of technologies in Azerbaijan – CEO of Baykar Savunma (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival has been held in Turkey for four years and this year, for the first time, it is organized abroad, in fraternal Azerbaijan, CEO of Turkish Baykar Savunma, Co-founder and Chairman of Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Institution (TUBITAK) Haluk Bayraktar told Trend in an exclusive interview.

According to him, TEKNOFEST is important for familiarizing the youth of Azerbaijan with new generation technologies and developing the technological sphere.

"We will do our best to develop technologies in Azerbaijan, and increase the interest of young people in this area. We have drones, but we need personnel who will develop these technologies. Such festivals arouse interest in people,” he said.

“Therefore, TEKNOFEST plays an important role in the development of technologies in Turkey and Azerbaijan, the matter of training personnel in this area," Bayraktar added.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is being held in Azerbaijan from May 26 through May 29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

